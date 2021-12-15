-$0.45 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

