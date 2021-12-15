$0.28 EPS Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 524.65 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 131,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

