-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.37). Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.09 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767,332 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,635. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

