$0.24 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,328. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.