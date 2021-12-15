-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). Appian reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Appian by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 59.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

