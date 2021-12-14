Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

ZNGA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 183,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,876,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.13.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Zynga by 129.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

