ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,567,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,440. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,110,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,400,620. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after buying an additional 998,883 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.