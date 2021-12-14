Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives $33.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZGNX. UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 12,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. Zogenix’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

