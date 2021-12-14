Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Reduced by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 4.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.23% of Zoetis worth $210,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 86.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after buying an additional 231,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $233.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

