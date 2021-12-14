Zilla Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,058.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 91.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $191,247.31 and $5,058.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00200055 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

