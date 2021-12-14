Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 16,752 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,759. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

