Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,665 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Chart Industries worth $20,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.97. 351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average is $170.81. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

