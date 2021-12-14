Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 175,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

