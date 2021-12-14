Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 51,355 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 154.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NOVT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.07. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.53 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.36.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

