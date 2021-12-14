Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the November 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Zenvia stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Zenvia has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $20.01.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

