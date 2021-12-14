Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Sells $1,210,880.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $20.77 on Tuesday, hitting $584.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $363.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.12.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

