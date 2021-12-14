ZBG Token (ZT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $130,776.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006661 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.