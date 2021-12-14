Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to “Buy”

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQH. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

