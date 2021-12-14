Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to “Buy”

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.03.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

