Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Hold

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TCFC opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $218.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in Community Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

