Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Hold

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CIB traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 220,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. FMR LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

