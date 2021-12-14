Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of NYSE ACH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

