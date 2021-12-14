Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XSPA stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

