Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 138.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.