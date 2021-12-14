Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

VCRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,143,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $6,136,000.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

