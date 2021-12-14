Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 91,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,236,663. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 13.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 82,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

