Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.74 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PWR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.01. 987,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,990. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

