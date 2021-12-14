Zacks: Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. PayPal posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,706. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

