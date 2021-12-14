Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.77. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 1,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $522.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.12. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

