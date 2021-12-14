Zacks: Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.24.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

