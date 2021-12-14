Zacks: Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). ION Geophysical reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock remained flat at $$1.43 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,069. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.30.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $271,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.