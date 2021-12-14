Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after buying an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,722 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.49. 6,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,333. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

