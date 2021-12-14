Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post $5.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $905.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.59. 1,903,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,165. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.03. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

