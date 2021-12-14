Zacks: Brokerages Expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

APPH stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,448,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,659,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,962 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 935,715 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

