Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to report $221.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.70 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $490.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $903.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Zurn Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. 14,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $38.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 30,706 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,652,123. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,305,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

