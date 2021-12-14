Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will report $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.36. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.06. 2,505,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.