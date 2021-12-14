Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report sales of $151.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $130.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $534.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $552.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $700.76 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $780.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. 18,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,675. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

