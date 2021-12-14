Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post $1.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 73,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. International Paper has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Paper by 10.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.