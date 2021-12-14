Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,017. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

