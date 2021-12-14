Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post sales of $564.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.00 million and the lowest is $561.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $492.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AQN traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 466,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.