Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.95 Million

Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report sales of $83.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.20 million and the lowest is $83.70 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $332.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $384.35 million, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $386.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. 89,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

