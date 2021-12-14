Zacks: Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL stock remained flat at $$2.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,447. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

