Zacks: Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 381.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $163,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock worth $701,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $646.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

