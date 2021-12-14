Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report sales of $120.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $99.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $452.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $504.40 million, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 106,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $621.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23.

In other news, Director Michael J. Purcell acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 819,230 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Money Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

