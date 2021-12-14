Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. HP posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HPQ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 19.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in HP by 109.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HP by 18.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 112.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 32.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

