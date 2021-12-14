Zacks: Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.34. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.
NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $134.69 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.