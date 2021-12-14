Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Shake Shack posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 140.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 27.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.70. 10,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -144.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

