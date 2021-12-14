Zacks: Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 343,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.