Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBA opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.45, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

