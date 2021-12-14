Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. NOW reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. 815,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,539. The stock has a market cap of $926.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.94. NOW has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

